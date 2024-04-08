Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,575,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 182,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.59. 61,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,978. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

