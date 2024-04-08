Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 862,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.