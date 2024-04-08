Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,495.21. 51,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,745. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,621.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,515.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

