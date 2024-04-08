Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,716 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.44. 1,320,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.