Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $343.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,669. The company has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.