Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.70. 63,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.97. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.