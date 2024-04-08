Morgan Stanley Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $60.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Trading Down 0.7 %

Roku stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.