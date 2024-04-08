Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $409.38 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $409.38 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00069161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00024778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006197 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,432,591 coins and its circulating supply is 852,842,955 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

