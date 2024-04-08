Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.71 and last traded at $67.93. Approximately 2,129,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 7,362,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,650,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

