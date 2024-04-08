Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 1350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.
Monarch Cement Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a market cap of $678.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
