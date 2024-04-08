Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WYNN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.43.

WYNN opened at $107.46 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $157,305,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,815,000 after acquiring an additional 361,319 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

