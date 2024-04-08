Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 3.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,561,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 156,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $878,441. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of MAA traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.72. 1,106,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,048. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

