MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 688 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $73.99 on Monday, hitting $1,512.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $41,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

