MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 688 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.
- On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of MSTR stock traded up $73.99 on Monday, hitting $1,512.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 2.89.
Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $41,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
