Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) Positive Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.31. 1,005,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $672,196,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,251,000 after buying an additional 886,068 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

