Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.23. 1,031,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,331. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

