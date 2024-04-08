Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total value of $1,617,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,940,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total value of $1,615,071.18.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total value of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total value of $1,695,997.80.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.55. 783,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.