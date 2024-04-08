M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 221.60 Average PT from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.60 ($2.78).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNG shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON:MNG opened at GBX 208.70 ($2.62) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,736.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 181.55 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.10 ($3.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

