Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at Evercore ISI

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,300.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,260.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,161.06. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

