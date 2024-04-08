MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $498.21 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $498.21 million and approximately $23.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $94.89 or 0.00132118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00014589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00016491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,925.02 or 1.00144957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 88.69413248 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $16,038,616.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

