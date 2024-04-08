Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Senior Officer Sells C$20,180.20 in Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$20,180.20.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

MTA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.53. 59,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,685. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.97.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

