Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.08 billion, a PE ratio of 914.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

