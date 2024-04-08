MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,489.09. 97,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,363. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,621.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,515.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

