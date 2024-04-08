Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

