Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.39 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

