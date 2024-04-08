Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,443 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.46.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.