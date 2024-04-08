Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,938 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.