Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $663,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Photronics by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,793 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 460,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.21 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

