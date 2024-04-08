Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.40 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

