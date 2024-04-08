Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,907.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,614.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,801.64. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

