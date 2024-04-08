Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $252.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.99. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

