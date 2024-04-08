Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

