Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $670.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $618.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.11. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.22 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

