Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,168 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $122.33 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

