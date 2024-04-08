Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 59,398 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 325.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after buying an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

DAL opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

