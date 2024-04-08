Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

