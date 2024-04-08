Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $158.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

