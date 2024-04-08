Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

