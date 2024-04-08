Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $144.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

