Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $253.93 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $256.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.