Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 822 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

