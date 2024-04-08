Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 47 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $706.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

