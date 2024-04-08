Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CME Group by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average of $211.21.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.