Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $159.60 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.