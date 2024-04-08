Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.00.

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $682.84 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $670.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile



KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

