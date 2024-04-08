Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,017 shares of company stock valued at $38,296,687. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $269.94 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

