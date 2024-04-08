Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $357.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.72 and its 200 day moving average is $441.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

