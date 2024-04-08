Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.50 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

