Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

