mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.77

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 37014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.02292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

