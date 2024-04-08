McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. KBC Group NV bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

